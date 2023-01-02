Ice hockey | Swedish columnist: “Finland was the better team”

The scorer of Sweden’s winning goal admitted that he hadn’t scored “a single damn goal” earlier in the season.

Swedish a young hockey player Victor Stjernborg is the latest so-called Finnish killer.

Stjernborg was the player who scored the winning goal in the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup and sealed the trip home for the Young Lions.

Stjernborg was able to drive through from the wing when Sweden was playing underpowered, when the puck bounced off the linebacker Aleksi Heimosalmen across the stage.

Stjernborg flicked the puck past the Finnish goalkeeper Jani Lampinen from between the legs to there.

“I haven’t scored a single damn goal all season, so this couldn’t feel better,” Stjernborg said in an interview with Viaplay, according to Expressen.

Expressen’s columnist Sanny Lindström saw that the victory was for Sweden hugely important.

“Not only for Juniorkronor, but for all of Swedish hockey.”

Lindström stated that now the star player of the Swedish team Leo Carlsson stepped forward and succeeded. Carlsson scored Sweden’s first two goals.

“But without by Carl Lindbom great game, the Swedes would be sitting on the plane early in the morning on the way home,” Lindström wrote, referring to the Swedish goalkeeper.

“It must be said honestly, because Finland was the better team, especially in the opening set. But I don’t know if this was fair or not, if there is such a thing in sports at all.”

Aftonbladet columnist Hans Abrahamsson was along the same lines.

“Finland was many classes better”, he wrote, referring especially to the early stages of the match.