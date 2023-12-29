





06:11 This is France © France 24

Located at 400 meters above sea level in the heart of the Alps, Lake Annecy is reputed to be the purest lake in Europe. On its banks, the ancient medieval city of Annecy is often called “the little Venice of the Alps” for its picturesque canals. In the lake, fishermen search for féra, a delicate fish that chef Jean Sulpice likes to work with, who never misses the opportunity to walk through the forests that surround the lake in search of new flavors for his dishes.