Gaza War | South Africa accuses Israel of genocide, has taken the case to the International Criminal Court

Israel strongly rejected South Africa's “repugnant claims”.

South Africa accuses Israel of genocide and has also taken the case to the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ).

South Africa is appealing to the court to demand that Israel immediately end its activities in Gaza. South Africa considers them to be in violation of the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide.

According to South Africa, “Israel has committed, is committing and is in danger of committing genocide against the Palestinians of Gaza.”

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

of Israel On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied “South Africa's repugnant allegations of blood acts”. According to Israel, the accusations are slander, as is taking the case to the International Court of Justice.

“South Africa's claim lacks both factual and legal basis,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Sharks wrote in the message service X.

According to him, South Africa is guilty of “despicable abuse” of the court.

UN International Court of Justice is the most significant legal body of the UN whose mission is to help resolve disputes between states. However, the court located in The Hague in the Netherlands cannot intervene in disputes without the consent of the states involved.

South Africa justified its action on Friday with Israel's recent actions in Gaza.

Israel has stepped up its attacks in southern Gaza, which has put the civilians who have fled there into greater and greater distress.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, the Palestinian extremist organization that controls Gaza, in response to its October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

According to Israeli sources, about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, died in the terrorist attack. According to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli strikes.

South Africa has supported for decades the Palestinian quest for an independent state in the territories occupied by Israel. South Africa has compared the plight of the Palestinians to the situation of the black majority in South Africa based on racial oppression during apartheid in South Africa.

Israel has strongly denied the comparison.