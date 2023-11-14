





In Breton, its name means “little sea.” The Gulf of Morbihan, in the French region of Brittany, is made up of about 40 islands, all of them small paradises. The largest of them, l’Île aux Moines, is the most popular among tourists. Others belong to private owners living their dream of being on a desert island. In this inland sea, protected from storms, oysters are cultivated all year round. France 24 takes you for a closer look.