The favorite setup is the one with three defenders and a midfield with two attacking wingers. Will it be revolution or gradual transition?

Ten years later is a really long time. In football, then, we don't talk about it. Walter Mazzarri finds Napoli again, a combination that made the city dream. At the time he had a team suited to positioning himself with a three-man defence, with full-backs and two finishers free to invent behind an attacking midfielder. The squad today, however, is very different. In practice, he was the last coach to build the identity of the Azzurri around this formation, which oscillated between 3-4-2-1 and 3-5-2. All those who have succeeded one another on the bench have always opted for the defensive line of four and two attacking wingers to support one or two strikers. In particular, De Laurentiis' favorite formation is the 4-3-3, to the point of choosing the coach last summer on the basis of tactical continuity.

choices — The first days, therefore, will be of total reflection. Not being able to count on the best half of the group, busy with the national teams, Mazzarri will have to reflect whether to immediately embark on a new path or try to insert his ideas into continuity. The 4-3-3 that he could propose would certainly not be different in the men, after all the starters were also identified by Rudi Garcia without too much effort. Instead, it is more tempting to design Napoli with a different set-up. The hypothetical three-man defense would be made up of Ostigard, Rrahmani and Natan. Di Lorenzo would certainly be the winger on the right, while Olivera could find space on the left; in the center Anguissa and Lobotka. For the attacking trident, Osimhen is immovable. At that point the coach can study two solutions: two playmakers like Zielinski and Raspadori or two wingers with Kvaratkshelia and Politano.