In the heart of the Burgundy vineyards in France, where the villages are named after grand crus like Pommard, Nuit-Saint-Georges and Chablis, the Saint-Vincent tournante wine festival is prepared, a tradition that dates back to the Middle Ages. Every year, in the last week of January, this festival takes place in different places. On this occasion, the towns of Gilly-lès-Cîteaux and Vougeot are the lucky hosts and expect to welcome some 20,000 visitors during the two days of festivities.