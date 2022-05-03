Best and worst of the last round of the championship: a super day also for Audero penalty-takers, Barak and Perisic. Steccano Deiola, Arslan and Maleh

The thirty-fifth day ended with the tie between Atalanta and Salernitana which did not shake the fight for Europe and salvation: both teams will have to win the next matches to reach their goals. There are 31 goals on the scoresheet, with only one 0-0 (Rome-Bologna). Let’s go and see the best (and also the worst) of this last round of the championship.

Top 11 – The palm of the man of the match is competing for it in two: Belotti (vote 8 – 28 million) with his hat-trick overturns the match in Empoli and reaches triple numbers in the grenade jersey. But he deserves a special mention too Audero (vote 8 – 14 million) who hypnotizes the specialist Criscito from the spot and puts his gloves on the salvation of Sampdoria, not yet arithmetic but probable after the result of the derby. Good evidence also of Koulibaly (rating 6.5 – 18 million) e Rrahmani (vote 6.5 – 14 million) both scoring in the Italian goal captained by a precious “Ciro” Mertens (vote 7 – 30 million) who scores a brace. Many goals between the defenders: Bonucci (vote 7 – 21 million) is a record: he had never scored five goals in a single championship. Hristov (rating 6.5 – 1 million) in the crazy challenge between Spezia and Lazio scores a goal and an assist. Finally, the now fixed appearances in this ranking are the various Milinkovic-Savic (vote 7 – 34 million), Barak (vote 7 – 32 million) e Perisic (rating 7.5 – 26 million) that drag Lazio, Verona and Inter into their respective challenges. We reported it to you in unsuspecting times: keep an eye on Ederson (vote 7 – 12 million), Salernitana’s midfielder with a bad goal: after the center at Sampdoria he grants an encore in Bergamo with a goal that almost allows the team by Nicola to storm the Nerazzurri fort. See also Ranocchia knocks Belotti out in the area, but Guida doesn't see the penalty. And the Var does not intervene

Flop 11 – Not just goals and author plays. Several malus also marked this day of fantasy football. Starting with the expulsion of Stojanovic (vote 3 – 10 million) which affects the progress of the match, up to the errors in the series of the defense of Lazio with Strakosha (vote 4 – 13 million) e Patric (vote 4 – 7 million) protagonists in the negative. Bad day also for Sassuolo: with Chiriches (vote 4 – 8 million) and the jewels Raspadori (vote 4 – 25 million) and Scamacca (vote 4 – 26 million) completely off. Bad contribution also for Deiola (vote 5 – 12 million) in the home defeat against Verona and Arslan (vote 5 – 12 million), Udinese median. Verre (vote 4 – 11 million) first has the merit of serving the assist to Zurkowski, then gets sent off leaving the team in great difficulty. Maleh (vote 5 – 13 million) confirms the bad moment in form of the Viola, back from three consecutive knockouts in seven days. Finally, a special mention goes to “Mimmo” Criscito (vote 4 – 23 million), whose mistake from the spot costs – probably – the salvation of the Griffin. Specialist from eleven meters, the captain of a thousand battles with this wrong attempt condemns the rossoblù to the defeat of the derby: the specter of Serie B is now closer. See also Stroke and adductor injuries in case of Groin pain after sneezing

May 3, 2022

