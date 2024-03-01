





13:27 The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Japan, is seen on Aug. 24, 2023. © Str / Jiji Press/AFP/Files

Six months ago, Japan began dumping radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, sparking global controversy. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supported the process, stating that it meets international safety standards. Now, the fourth phase of discharge plans to release 7,800 tons of water in 17 days, as has been done in the previous three phases, in this way they estimate to reach about 31,200 tons of water released.