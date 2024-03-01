WB Games Montreal (developer of Gotham Knights) revealed in a new job posting that he is working on a triple-A action-adventure game based on a popular series.

The job advert is for a creative director, although it doesn't reveal much about the new project: “As a Creative Director, you will play an essential role in establishing and executing the vision of a popular series in the AAA interactive space. In this role, you will lead a project's core team and inspire teammates and stakeholders, while providing guidance during the prototyping and production phase, pushing innovation and quality.”

“Additionally, you will be responsible (along with the Executive Producer) for representing the game to top executives at WB and promote the game both inside and outside.”

This first information does not give the impression that the project is in an advanced stage of development, as is actually natural given that Gotham Knights has been available for just over a year. He probably has the next project in front of him at least two or three years of development.