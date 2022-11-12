





12:03 © France 24

Covid-19 lockdowns continue in various regions of China. The city of Guangzhou, in the south of the country, has been one of the most affected: there, the authorities ordered the confinement of millions of people after reports of around 3,000 positive cases of Covid-19 daily, which represents more than a third of all reported cases in the country. Beijing, the capital, has tightened its restrictions on outbreaks, thus forcing the closure of schools and part of the commercial sector.