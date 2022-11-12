On behalf of the general director of the Municipal Sports Institute of Ahome, Felipe Juárez Soto, Emilio Torres Rosas made the starting signal at seven o’clock in the morning.

“For the current municipal administration, these types of activities are very important, since they go hand in hand with the promotion of family coexistence through sports,” said Torres, who was accompanied at the exit by the president of the Municipal Cycling Committee. , Adriana Romero, and by César Angulo, who attended on behalf of the general secretary of the National Union of Social Security, Alfredo Jiménez Noriega.

“What a pleasure to see so many workers gathered with their families and friends, it is an environment that is contagious, that invites physical activation. Hopefully it will be the first of many shots, ”he added.

The event brought together more than one hundred riders from Guamúchil, Guasave, El Fuerte and from the Los Mochis Social Security clinics.

“I am very happy with the birth of this event because sports are promoted among Social Security workers and their families, and well, happier because cycling is our sport, hoping that there will be many more rides to benefit the health of the participants”, commented Adriana Romero.

The start was in the Asegurada, and covered a 20-kilometre route that ended at the IMSS Sports Unit, where all the workers, family members and friends enjoyed a pleasant coexistence.