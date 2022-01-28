Home page world

From: Sophia Lother

divide

How well did inactivated corona vaccines protect against the corona variant omicron? One of these vaccines does not perform well in a study.

Frankfurt – The corona-Variant* Omicron spreads rapidly all over the world. It has a particularly high number of mutations, especially on the spike protein. According to the Robert Koch Institute, among these amino acid changes are some that are known to affect transmissibility and immune escape. With the advent of the Omicron variant, the concerns of many increased that the previously used Corona vaccines* could possibly protect less well against corona infections and severe Covid-19 courses.

So far it is known: Due to the Omicron variant, some vaccines, such as those from Biontech/Pfizer and Astrazeneca,* no longer have such a strong effect, which is why a booster vaccination is urgently recommended. According to an international study, the Vaccine from Moderna especially against the corona variant Omicron.* But other players have now entered the vaccine market.

Next Protein vaccines such as Novavax,* which work on the basis of viral protein particles produced in the laboratory, there are also so-called dead vaccines. One of them is Coronavac from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac. But a study on this inactivated vaccine in particular is now delivering downright devastating results.

Dead vaccine Coronavac hardly works against Omikron: How does the Corona vaccine work?

Killed vaccines work on the basis of inactivated, i.e. killed, pathogens of the coronavirus. This is how the classic, well-known vaccines against tetanus or whooping cough work. As early as spring 2021, the WHO granted emergency approval for Coronavac, among other things. However, previous research has shown that this Inactivated corona vaccines have some disadvantages* hide in themselves.

In October 2021, a study in the journal Nature showed that the protection against infection with the inactivated vaccines is lower than with the mRNA vaccinations from Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna* or the vector vaccine Astrazeneca.* Other studies have concluded that the level of neutralizing antibodies is lower in inactivated vaccines.

The Omikron variant did not exist at that time, of course. This has changed now. Researchers from Hong Kong compared the effectiveness of the vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer* with the effect of Coronavac from the company Sinovac. For this purpose, it was examined how high the protection against the corona variant Omicron is when vaccinated people who received either Biontech or Coronavac as a first and second vaccination were then vaccinated with one of the two alternatives as a booster. The The result is the University of Hong Kong released.

A healthcare worker in Colombia shows a dose of the Coronavac vaccine. © Secretaria Salud Bogota/dpa

Corona dead vaccine against omicron variant: study delivers sobering results

It turned out that people who had been vaccinated twice with the inactivated vaccine and who also received Coronavac as a booster did not develop a sufficient number of antibodies against Omicron. It was different for those who received the vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer as a booster. Regardless of whether they had received the inactivated vaccine as a first and second vaccination, their antibodies were at a sufficient level together with the mRNA booster.

In addition, the researchers came to the conclusion that neither a double vaccination with the inactivated vaccine Coronavac nor with Biontech/Pfizer caused sufficient formation of antibodies against omicron. “All those who already have two doses of Comirnaty [von Biontech/Pfizer Anm. d. Red] or Coronavac should receive a third dose of the Comirnaty vaccine six months after their second dose. In this way, they can develop optimal protection against the omicron variant,” emphasized Malik Peiris, one of the leaders of the study. (slo) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.