Almost 14 years after its original release, Resident Evil 5 got a new one update on Steamwhich brings with it some important innovations for the famous Capcom survival horror, such as the introduction of the mode local co-op multiplayer with split-screen.

The update makes significant changes to Resident Evil 5, especially with the removal of the Games for Windows Live system, the integrated platform that was launched in 2007 and then dismantled a few years later. Its presence in some PC games is now a sort of remnant of the past and, in many cases, has been removed by the various publishers, but apparently Capcom had not yet done so for Resident Evil 5.

With the removal of Games for Windows Live, the game also gets support for local co-op multiplayer via split screen, which is a very important addition: Resident Evil 5 is a chapter heavily focused on multiplayer, which at the era also generated quite a few controversies.

Although online use is undoubtedly comfortable, the fact of being able to play it in person is certainly a significant plus and the chapter in question is still perfectly playable and enjoyable even today, so this update can be interesting for many users.

In addition to these changes, the update in question also added some “minor bugs”, according to official patch notes. In the meantime, we look forward to the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake, with the next in the line of remakes could be the fifth chapter.