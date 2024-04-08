This Monday, April 8, Russian Army troops, which control the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, in southern Ukraine, accused Kiev forces of a new drone attack against one of the plant's reactors, currently out of commission. functioning. However, the forces of the invaded country rejected this accusation. Meanwhile, the regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, said that an attack with Russian missiles hit an industrial facility in the same city and left at least six people injured.

A new attack against the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, once again sets off the alarms of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This cannot happen (…) No one can conceivably benefit or obtain any military or political advantage from attacks against nuclear facilities. This cannot be done,” stressed the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, this Monday, April 8.

The statement comes after The Russian Army once again blamed kyiv troops for a new drone attack against the Ukrainian nuclear power plantlocated in the south of the invaded country, but controlled by the invading troops.

Moscow assures that its forces shot down the unmanned aircraft, whose remains fell on the dome of the building that houses the sixth reactor of the installation. However, they noted that no damage was reported.

“Today a kamikaze drone was shot down over the plant. It fell on the roof of Unit 6,” plant operators said.

It is one of the six reactors at the nuclear power plant, which are currently out of operation. However, the plant depends on external energy to keep its nuclear material cold and avoid a catastrophic accident.

The atomic energy facility is located near the front line in southern Ukraine.

kyiv rejects accusations of attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear plant

According to Moscow's version, kyiv forces attacked the nuclear power plant three times, which is why it demanded that the West – a bloc of nations that supports the invaded nation with weapons – answer for what happened.

But kyiv stressed that its Army was not involved in the attacks against the plant.

The attack and its impact have not been independently verified.

The Kremlin continues to blame Ukraine for the attacks on the nuclear power plant, calling them “very dangerous.”

This accusation comes after last Friday, April 5, the Government of Vladimir Putin also pointed to Ukraine as responsible for another assault against that critical infrastructure, although it stated that “it did not cause serious damage.”

Accusations of this type have increased since last week, but kyiv insists that it does not attack the site and classifies the incidents as “armed provocations” by Moscow.

Archive. A Russian armored all-terrain vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant during the visit of the expert mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the course of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia on the outskirts of Enerhodar in the Zaporozhye region. September. January 1, 2022. REUTERS – ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Russian forces took control of the plant in 2022, shortly after beginning the large-scale invasion against their neighboring country. Both Moscow and kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of endangering the site amidst airstrikes, which could lead to a nuclear accident.

While the authorship of these assaults remains unclear, the regional governor of Zaporizhia, Ivan Fedorov, assured that an attack with Russian missiles hit an industrial facility in the city in the last few hours. The incident left at least six people injured.

Last Friday, another industrial facility in the city was hit by a Russian missile attack that also damaged residential buildings and killed four people, Ukrainian authorities said.

Ukraine will “lose the war” if US Congress continues to block aid

The statements were made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who reiterated his call to the Congress of the first power to unlock an aid package, which includes $60 billion for the defense of kyiv.

The funds have remained stagnant for months by the Republicans in the House of Representatives who condition their vote in exchange for greater measures by the Government of Joe Biden on the control of its border with Mexico.

“It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war (…) If Ukraine loses the war, other states will be attacked,” Zelensky warned about the advantages that the Kremlin would take if they are not their occupation ambitions curbed.



A rescue operation is underway after a Russian missile attack, in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk province, eastern Ukraine, July 10, 2022. © Governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko/Via Reuters

And Ukraine continues to resist despite the acute shortage of weapons and troops it faces, after more than two years of war against one of the most powerful armies in the world.

Now, Russian forces increase pressure on border town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk province, in eastern Ukraine. kyiv admits that the fighting there is “difficult” and “tense”, but insists that its forces are holding out.

“The Russians are trying to carry out attacks directly against the small towns of Bogdanivka and Ivanivske, on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar,” said Oleg Kalashnikov, spokesman for a Ukrainian Army brigade deployed in the area.

Last Friday, Russian troops claimed that their troops took control of the Vodyane village, belonging to the same region. However, this information was rejected by the Ukrainian Army.

With Reuters, EFE and local media