Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/11/2023 – 21:57

Four criminals robbed customers and employees of a coffee shop on the afternoon of Wednesday, 15th, in the Santa Cecília neighborhood, central region of São Paulo. According to the Public Security Secretariat, the robbers took approximately 40 cell phones and an undisclosed amount from the commercial establishment’s cash register.

When the corporation’s vehicles arrived at the scene, the criminals had already fled. As of late this afternoon, no one had been arrested. Police officers are analyzing images from security cameras and say they are carrying out investigations to arrest the criminals.

The robbery took place on Barão de Tatuí street, which has several bars and restaurants. According to witnesses, three men wearing surgical masks got out of a car and entered the cafe; the fourth man would have waited for the group. The Military Police reported that they fled towards the Higienópolis neighborhood.

Other trawlers have already been recorded in the region at the beginning of the year. In January, employees and patrons of two bars, also located in Santa Cecília, had their cell phones stolen during two raids in less than a week. Officials reported that the most common crime in the neighborhood is the theft of cell phones by criminals on bicycles.

The SSP informs that it is making an effort to strengthen overt and preventive policing in the central region, with 120 military police officers in Operation Impacto-Centro. The department also informs that it offers more than 1,500 vacancies through the Delegated Activity. The Civil Police informs that it has intensified intelligence and specialized policing operations, with a focus on identifying drug traffickers and perpetrators of property crimes.

Throughout the year, in the center of São Paulo, 4,932 arrests or seizures were recorded in the region, representing an increase of 29.7% compared to the same period in 2022, which is equivalent to 1,128 more arrests in this period. Additionally, 107 firearms were removed from the streets, contributing to weakening illicit activities in the area.