If we are what we eat, we would be better off being a handful of nuts and an avocado. Consuming this type of products, instead of others of animal origin, reduces the risks of death and health problems such as cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. This is the conclusion of a systematic review, published today Thursday in the journal BMC Medicine. The idea is not new, but it is compelling, since it summarizes and harmonizes previous scientific literature. To do so, the findings of 37 publications have been analyzed, highlighting the importance of replacing a diet with more animal foods towards one with more plant presence. “This does not necessarily mean eliminating all animal products from the diet,” he clarifies. Sabrina Schlesinger, author of the study and doctor at the DDC, German Diabetes Center. It is not about becoming vegan, but rather limiting animal consumption, especially red and processed meat.

Schlesinger’s team found that the overall incidence of cardiovascular disease was reduced by 27% when people replaced 50 grams of processed meat (such as cold cuts, hamburgers or sausages) with between 28 and 50 grams of nuts per day. Swapping it for legumes was also associated with a reduction in cardiovascular disease, although to a lesser extent, by 23%. In recent years, the consumption of processed meats has been questioned. In 2015, the World Health Organization considered this type of food to be “carcinogenic to humans” and included it in the group of substances most dangerous to health. The decision was very controversial, but since then scientific evidence has been calling into question the abuse of consumption of this type of product.

The current study speaks, in general, of products of animal origin, but when we go down to the fine print, it is found that not all of them have the same effects on health. Replacing poultry, fish or shellfish with nuts or legumes was not shown to significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The study also wanted to find out if replacing dairy with vegan soy substitutes and the like would have any effect, “however, our results lacked clear associations; given the limited availability of studies on this specific issue,” laments Dr. Schlesinger.

Manuel Moñino, president of the General Council of Dietitians-Nutritionists and outside the study, points out that this “delivers into what was already known” and remembers that reducing does not mean eliminating. “The Mediterranean diet is the pattern that has shown the best health results, and it is a diet that is rich in fresh foods of plant origin and that also includes other foods of animal origin in reduced or moderate quantities,” he points out. Rather than focusing on the details of how each of the substitutions impacts cardiovascular health, the expert believes that “in our cultural and gastronomic context, what needs to be done is to improve adherence to the Mediterranean diet.”

A few years ago the American Heart Association did a ranking of the best diets for the heart and indeed, the Mediterranean was on the podium, only after the DASH diet (low in salt and high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products and lean proteins). They were followed by pescetarian, in which the protein only comes from fish and shellfish, and vegetarian, which allows eggs and dairy products. All of these healthy diets have in common an abundance of fruits and vegetables and whole grains, although they are not strictly vegan. “Eating patterns rich in red and processed meats are associated with a greater consumption of saturated fats and salt,” explains Moñino, “two key elements in increasing cardiovascular risk, especially dyslipidemia and hypertension.”

Meat and history

In recent years, numerous scientific studies have supported the idea that meat consumption must be reduced. A few months ago, a review of studies from the last 40 years confirmed that vegetarian and vegan diets reduced blood fats, a meta-analysis that fits perfectly with the current one in its conclusions. “However, globally, meat consumption has continued to increase. The reasons may be population growth, rising incomes and dietary changes in some parts of the world,” says Dr. Schlesinger, “although awareness is increasing in some places.”

Especially in the West, he points out Francesc Xavier Medina Luque, Professor at the Center for Anthropology of Food at the Open University of Catalonia. Medina values ​​the report positively, although he regrets that the focus is only on health issues and that interpretations have not been sought from the social and cultural side. To understand why we consume so much meat today, he says, you have to understand the historical journey.

Meat has always had a presence in the Mediterranean diet, first due to its absence and desire and now due to its presence and abuse. “It has always been a highly valued and difficult-to-access food throughout history,” he recalls. But since the industrial food revolution, in the second half of the 20th century, meat prices dropped. “Suddenly, a highly valued and inaccessible food became available to most people,” he says. The result of this change is on our plates every day and is in the form of a steak.

“We are eating meat at levels that have never occurred throughout history. Perhaps that is why certain conditions are emerging that have a direct relationship with diet,” highlights the anthropologist. He is aware that there is something identity in the consumption of meat. The reactions from certain social sectors to the scientific recommendations have been visceral. Maybe because it touches on something that we associate with childhood, with festivities. Maybe because the recommendations, in something so intimate, sting more. “But meat was also an identity food in the past,” he recalls. So it was a sign of class, since only the wealthiest could afford it. And then there were related diseases too. Having gout was a high-class disease, but it was still a disease.

