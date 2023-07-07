In an unfortunate event, the authorities of Llavallol, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, have confirmed the death of a man while trying to enter a home for criminal purposes. Thus, the individual, identified as Luciano Verón, died of suffocation after being trapped in a window.

The subject’s family expressed their anguish and assured that this tragic loss could have been avoided if they had received help:

“They let him die, they didn’t help him and now he’s underground“said his mother to a local media.

According to one of the sisters of the deceased, who was 29 years old, Luciano was hanging from the window from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

“We got desperate and broke some things. But it was out of despair to see him hanging there. The police did not lower it“said the sister.

Some remember Verón for his drug addiction, in addition to the fact that he had already spent time in prison for robbery crimes. Apparently, he had gotten him paroled due to his good behavior, but his desperation to get drugs led him to make the decision to break into the house to commit a robbery.

Luciano’s mother, who is also in charge of a 10-year-old daughter, expressed her pain and blamed drugs for the tragic situation her son was going through: “That damn drug led me to this“, he lamented with deep regret.

In the midst of the tragedy, the criminal’s family has asked for respect on social networks, since apparently the little girl is still not aware of what happened to her father. However, some users have taken the opportunity to send forceful messages directed at the offender. Others have shared words of encouragement and solidarity towards her mother in her difficult time.

