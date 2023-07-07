President says hip surgery is “the patient chooses, not the doctor decides”

The president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said, this Thursday (July 6) that he is not considering undergoing surgery to treat arthrosis in the hip until the beginning of 2024. Power360 showed in May that the problem with the joint is old and causes pain for the PT member, who was considering having surgery to correct it. “This is the type of surgery that the patient chooses, not the doctor who decides. I was advised the following: the femur, when it is worn out, it hurts, you keep turning. For now, I don’t think about having the surgery.”said the Chief Executive in an interview with “SBT”. He will turn 78 in October.