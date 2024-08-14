Ciudad Juarez.- The Health Commission in the State Congress ruled on a reform to article 28 of the State Health Law to create training programs to prevent and address cases of violence, harassment and stalking towards medical personnel, residents and medical students in the state.

According to PAN deputy Georgina Bujanda, in the health field, both male and female doctors, as well as those studying medicine, face an alarming risk. According to studies, they are 220 percent more likely than students of other academic disciplines to suffer sexual harassment from faculty or staff at the places where they provide their services.

In Mexico, the Ministry of Health says, health personnel face one of the highest levels of violence and sexual harassment compared to other sectors.

The most recent results of the National Survey of Nursing Students reveal that in the state more than half of the nurses in training have experienced harassment during their learning process. “However, it is important to note that, in the case of men, the normalization of this violence often makes it difficult to fully identify it,” said the legislator.

There is a legal and regulatory framework that requires the implementation of actions to protect the student population in training and medical personnel in general. This framework includes the Constitution and the General Law for Equality between Women and Men, as well as international treaties such as the Gender Equality Health and Care Workforce, and Convention 190 of the International Labor Organization (ILO), which require the implementation and execution of actions to prevent, address, resolve and sanction cases of harassment and sexual harassment in the health workplace.

“For all these reasons, it is proposed to add to the powers and attributions of the State Health Council the inclusion of training programs to prevent and address violence, harassment and bullying of medical and health personnel, as well as students or residents,” the legislator said in her statement of reasons.