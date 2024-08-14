Last weekend had as its main event the D23 Expo of Disneyin which the company’s most relevant announcements were made, such as the films that are about to be released, series that fans are eagerly awaiting and even new attractions in the parks. Within the whole range of revelations, the company took into account James Cameron, who clearly brought news of his newest franchise, Avatarwhich still has a lot to give in the cinema.

As already mentioned, in the first two films we had already seen the earthly Navi and those from the coasts, and the creator of the saga himself mentioned that Jake Sully’s family would be going through all the villages of Pandora, so now they will go to the volcanoes to meet the fire race. Based on this, they confirmed the title of the film, Avatar; Fire and Ashthis in the middle of the conference that was accompanied by some conceptual art of what we will see on the big screen.

First concept for ‘AVATAR 3’ In theaters December 2025. pic.twitter.com/UjL7Pi04kX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 10, 2024

Here is the description of the saga:

The Avatar series refers to the science fiction adventure film series created by James Cameron. The series is set in the fictional world of Pandora, a lush and mysterious planet inhabited by a humanoid race called the Na’vi. The franchise is known for its innovative visual effects technology and its ecological and social message. James Cameron has planned a total of five films for the Avatar series, with “Avatar 3,” “Avatar 4,” and “Avatar 5” currently in development. These films will further explore the world of Pandora, its different biomes and cultures, as well as the Na’vi’s ongoing struggles to protect their planet from human exploitation. Avatar has had a lasting impact on pop culture, spawning a wealth of spin-off products, including video games, books, and theme park attractions such as Pandora’s World at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Avatar Fire and Ash It is released on December 19, 2025 in theaters.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: Something that stands out about these films is that the effects are beautiful but the story is mediocre. Let’s hope that in the next one they don’t recycle the same villain that we thought had been defeated since the first one.