The incident between Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia at the Aragon Grand Prix continues to be talked about. Both riders ended up on the ground following a collision in Sunday’s race, after the Spaniard ran wide at Turn 12 when the Piedmontese was pressing him for the final podium position. The #73 maintained his speed to avoid losing the duel, while trying to pass him on the outside on the ideal line, but the intersection led to an inevitable crash.

In their post-race statements, both riders blamed each other for the incident. The reigning two-time world champion said that the younger Marquez “didn’t stop accelerating until I crashed,” adding that “it’s worrying that there are riders who do certain things” and that the telemetry data proved him right about the gas spike. The rider from Cervera, for his part, argued that “if there was anyone who could have avoided the contact” it was none other than Bagnaia, arguing that he didn’t have an optimal view at the time of the accident.

After evaluating the incident and hearing the versions of the two protagonists, the MotoGP commission decided not to intervene, believing that it was a racing accident. As reported by Motorsport.com, the two riders then resolved the issue in private, in the Ducati truck, during a meeting in which the general director of the racing department, Gigi Dall’Igna, also took part.

But the incident continues to be discussed, especially after Bagnaia implied with his statements that it could have been a deliberate maneuver. The Gresini Racing rider then decided to respond to the accusations, publishing a post on his social media channels, in which he explained that he would never deliberately cause an accident of that magnitude and therefore cannot tolerate certain attacks.

“After seeing some statements, I would like to explain the following. I would never deliberately cause an accident with another rider, nor will I accept being accused of this. It is not in my DNA or in the DNA of this sport,” began the Spaniard.

“Everyone can believe one version or another. The most important thing for me is the conversation I had yesterday with Pecco and, for my part, the issue is resolved. Now it’s time to rest and rest my body, so as to be 100% in Misano”, he concluded, confirming the information reported by our site.