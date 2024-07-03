Monterrey Mexico.- The State Committee for Livestock Development, Health and Transport (Cefosamp) – an independent body from the state government, but supervised by it – began charging a fee without prior notice last week for the introduction of cattle, pigs and chicken shipments into Nuevo León, as well as for their transport to slaughterhouses.

If they do not pay the tax, these livestock species will not be able to enter the Entity’s corrals, pig farms or poultry farms, said producers who asked to remain anonymous.

Without consulting cattle, pig and poultry farmers, the agency, which includes producers and state agricultural authorities, notified the authorities in a letter on June 27 of the fees to be paid to obtain permits.

“I refer to the inspection, surveillance and verification activities of compliance with the mobilization requirements for the entry and exit of livestock goods and the issuance of the entry permit to the State of Nuevo Leon,” says the letter signed by Noel Ramírez Mejía, president of Cefosamp.

“Due to the need to implement physical and documentary verification controls on livestock species as of this date, I hereby notify you that the following quotas will be applied per head of cattle requested to be moved in, out and through the State.”

For cattle, the Committee established a fee of 28 pesos per head for entry into the corrals and the same rate for cattle going to slaughter.

For pigs, a fee of 10 pesos per pig was set for entry and exit to processing, and 800 pesos per shipment in the case of cages with chickens and/or hens.

Cattle ranchers from the entity rejected the measure and questioned the use that the Committee intends to give to all the resources that it will obtain.

Sources said that around 550,000 heads of cattle enter feedlots each year and are then slaughtered.

With this traffic, it is estimated that the Committee will collect around 31 million pesos, in addition to what it will charge pig and poultry farmers.

They added that the new fees are additional to the membership fee that fatteners must pay to the Regional Livestock Union of Nuevo Leon to obtain the cattle movement record, both for entry to the corrals and for exit to the slaughterhouses.

They explained that, in addition to paying the Committee, ranchers pay 20 pesos per head of cattle that enters their corrals, plus another 20 pesos for each head that goes to slaughter.

“If the State Government already provides the Committee with sufficient resources to carry out its animal health surveillance and control work in the State, why does it need more money?

“They didn’t even notify us and they already started collecting those fees because otherwise they wouldn’t give us permission to move the cattle,” said the rancher.