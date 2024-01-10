The hope of Rosa and Olindo's lawyer is that the trial will be reopened and that his clients will be acquitted

Yesterday the Court of Appeal of the Court of Brescia admitted the request for review of the sentence which saw Rosa and Olindo Romano sentenced to life imprisonment for the Erba massacre, which occurred in December 2006. One of their defense lawyers, the lawyer Fabio Schembri, interviewed by Fanpage.it explained what could happen now.

There are several dates that tell the unspeakable drama of Erba massacre. The first is obviously theDecember 11, 2006the day the brutal multiple murder was committed.

Then there's the May 3, 2011when the Supreme Court definitively condemned the life imprisonment Rosa and Olindo, the married couple identified as responsible for the aforementioned massacre.

Another could be that of next March 1stwhen the Court of Appeal of the Court of Brescia will meet to discuss the request for review of the sentence, presented a few weeks ago by the Romano lawyers and accepted just yesterday.

The words of Rosa and Olindo's lawyer

After yesterday's decision, the lawyer Fabio Schembrione of the defense lawyers of Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano, was interviewed by Fanpage.it. He explained to them what scenarios have opened up with this Court decision.

We knew what we were doing and we also know how difficult it is to access an exceptional institution like the Audit Institute. Despite this, we tried because we believed in it. We knew it would be difficult to access, but there must be a reason why it happened.

The hope of the lawyers is that the judges listen to the new witnesses reported and who carry out the suggested consultations. Obviously, explains Schembri, the other parties involved will also be able to ask whatever they want.

When asked about reason why this revision was requested, then, the lawyer replies, without beating around the bush, that the hope it is a complete one absolution of their clients.

Following the news they also spoke Raffaella Castagna's brotherswhich remain convinced of guilt of the Romanos and who are certain that, should a trial be held again, the result will not change. To them, the lawyer Schembri says: