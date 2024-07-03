FC Barcelona continues to make financial moves in order to enter into the normality of Financial Fair Play and be able to make quality signings and move freely within the market, since most of the names they have on their list imply a transfer price that the Catalans do not have the green light to make. The priority is to reinforce two positions, the left wing, where the Nico Williams option is the favorite, in addition to an elite defensive midfielder, where the Catalans have received a considerable offer: Adrien Rabiot.
According to the newspaper SportThrough his mother, who acts as his agent, Rabiot has offered to sign with Barcelona this summer. After ending his relationship with Juventus, the Frenchman is a free agent, perhaps the most important name on this list of players without a contract. The footballer is open to joining Hansi Flick’s project and finally fulfilling his goal of being part of the Catalan team, a possibility that has been on the table for years, since the midfielder was at PSG, but which has never happened.
Although Rabiot does not represent a huge investment in terms of transfer price, the Frenchman is not open to negotiating a salary figure below what he demands. The midfielder wants at least 8 million euros per year on his table, a situation that the Barcelona team is already analysing, and they will have to make a decision soon, as it is clear that a footballer of Adrien’s level has plenty of suitors.
More news about the transfer market
#destination #Rabiot #offers #Barcelona #summer
Leave a Reply