Everything is now ready to welcome 2025 in the Puerta del Sol in Madridepicenter of New Year’s Eve. And thousands of people, from all over Spain, crowd the Madrid square every December 31 to welcome the new year with traditional grapes to the sound of the twelve chimes that strike the clock. Royal Post Office.

The Madrid City Council has once again established an extensive security device this year to guarantee that the day takes place without incident. The authorities have set 15,000 people capacity at Puerta del Sol to welcome the New Year with grapes on December 31.

The watchmakers of the Royal Post Office are finalizing the setting of the clock that will mark the traditional 12 chimes with which we will welcome the new year. Once they are finished, the usual sign that this year he will pray a «Happy 2025».

However, this year the poster will have a important news. The word ‘happy’ will be written in capital letters, unlike previous years. Furthermore, the sign typography has taken a radical turn with an innovative design that has generated all kinds of reactions.









The new design of the Puerta del Sol sign

The illuminated sign with “Happy 2025” was installed this Friday at the top of the Royal Post Office and has impacted passers-by and users on social networks due to its innovative typography. And the Madrid City Council has decided change the sign design after eight years.

The image has been shared by a user on social networks, who has pointed out that the illuminated sign sports a new typography that “evokes a more futuristic, modern and current design.

The new design of the illuminated sign that will congratulate all Spaniards on 2025 has generated all kinds of reactions on social networks. Most comments joke that it is defined as “futuristic” and think that it is an “ugly” font.

«Futuristic, he says. And it seems that they have done the proposal with a wordart from Office 97», «You tell me that it is a set from ‘The Time Between the Seams’ and I believe it», «That typography was futuristic in the 19th century», «It is an art deco from the 20s of the 20th century like a house» and «It reads worse and is also off-center» have been some of the comments on networks.

Furthermore, a user has described “absolute horror” the illuminated sign: «They have not been able to choose uglier typography». The journalist specializing in television Borja Terán has also commented on the novelty of this year’s Chimes: «Let’s see, futuristic… it is more of a period series. “With how cool the classic was.”

The changes to the Puerta del Sol sign

This year will be the first time, since New Year’s Eve 2015-2016, that the illuminated sign with which to congratulate the new year has been changed. Then, the Community of Madrid decided to change the label to a more modern one with LED technology.

In this way, the last design used «current, modern and elegant fonts»as reported by the Community of Madrid, changing the final snapshot of the bells. The old typography was inspired by handwriting, providing a casual and festive touch to the light.

The last illuminated sign in Puerta del Sol replaced the one in Neon which was implemented in 1987. A model that remained unchanged for almost three decades and the Community of Madrid decided to renew in 2015.