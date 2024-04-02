“No direct request from the Italian government (or any media) to the Hungarian government will make the defense of the Salis case easier because the government, as in any other modern democracy, has no control of the courts.” This is the warning that comes from the Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs in a tweet, speaking about the case of Ilaria Salis.

“We must make it clear – says Kovacs – that no one, no far-left group, should consider Hungary as a ring of sorts in which to come and plan to attack someone and beat them to death.”

Mattarella's phone call

Three days ago, the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, also intervened on the matter of the teacher detained for over a year in Hungary on charges of having taken part in the attack by some neo-Nazis during a demonstration in Budapest. by Ilaria Salis, Roberto. The President of the Republic expressed his sympathy for the matter, underlining that he understood his state of mind well. Mattarella, as far as we know, has assured that he will do what is within his possibilities, which are not extensive on an operational level and pass through the Italian government.