Saturday, December 23, 2023, 8:47 p.m.



A 37-year-old man had to be rushed to the hospital this Saturday afternoon after being shot in the chest in a home in Águilas. The Emergency Coordination Center received a call in which a woman alerted about the event that occurred on Inmaculada Street in the town.

The woman explained to 112 that she was in the bathroom of the building when she heard a gunshot and that, when she came out, she found the man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. In addition, she explained that the door of the house was open at that time but that she had not seen anyone.

Agents from the Águilas Local Police and health workers from the Urgency and Emergencies Management 061 of the Region immediately traveled to the scene. Upon arrival, they treated the injured man and transferred him in a Mobile Emergency Unit to the Rafael Méndez hospital in Lorca.