What has happened in the last few hours

These are the highlights of Israel's military offensive in Gaza at 12:00 this Saturday, December 23:

– Guterres clashes again with the Israeli Government over the resolution calling for more humanitarian aid. The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, has clashed again with Israel after the approval on Friday of a Security Council resolution calling for “urgent measures” to increase the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, interpreted the text as a wake-up call to UN agencies to be more effective in the distribution, while Guterres has denounced that Israel does nothing but hinder the delivery of aid.

– Hamas considers the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council “insufficient”. The Islamist group Hamas considers “insufficient” the resolution approved by the UN Security Council on Friday to promote the sending of humanitarian aid to Gaza. In a statement, he stated that the text “does not meet the requirements of the catastrophic situation created by the Zionist military terrorist machinery in the Gaza Strip” because it does not include a ceasefire. For its part, the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank, considers the initiative “a step in the right direction.”

– EU welcomes UN Security Council call for unhindered aid to Gaza. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, welcomed the United Nations Security Council resolution in favor of an unhindered and safe entry of aid to the Gaza Strip.

– The Israeli army detains hundreds of militants in Gaza in the last week and interrogates more than 200 in Israel. The Israeli Army and the country's internal intelligence service, the Shin Bet, reported this Saturday that “hundreds” of Hamas or Islamic Jihad militiamen have been arrested in military operations carried out during the last week in Gaza. Of them, about 200 have been transferred to Israel for interrogation.

– Israel orders evacuations and carries out attacks in central Gaza. Israel continued its military offensive in Gaza during the early hours of Friday, with attacks and operations in the central area of ​​the enclave. The Israeli army has ordered civilians in Al Bureij, central Gaza, to evacuate the area and head south. The director of the UN office for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Thomas White, has stated that the Israeli evacuation order affects 150,000 people.

– Sánchez reiterates to Biden that the “political solution” for Gaza is the coexistence of two States. The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, has conveyed in a telephone conversation to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, that the “political solution” to the Gaza conflict is the coexistence of a Palestinian State and the State of Israel “in peace.” and security, as well as the need for a humanitarian ceasefire.”

– A ship linked to Israel suffers a drone attack off the coast of India. A Liberian-flagged ship linked to Israel has been hit by an explosive drone off the coast of India. The ship suffered a fire that could be extinguished and no crew member was injured. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.