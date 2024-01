Sunday, January 14, 2024, 6:13 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The immediate concern in the asylum ward, say those who have lived there, is eating. «You had to be very attentive. Some police officers called the roll and gave each one a ration, but others emptied the basket on the table, as if they were giving…

This content is exclusive for subscribers