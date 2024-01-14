Hezbollah leader Nasrullah: US made a mistake by ordering attack on Yemen

The leader of the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah party, Hassan Nasrullah, said that Joe Biden made a mistake by ordering an attack on Yemeni territories. He expressed this opinion in a televised address to the participants of the rally in Beirut, writes TASS with reference to the broadcast of Al Manar TV channel.

According to the politician, US actions are dictated by the hope that cruise missile strikes will be able to stop Houthi fighters in the Red Sea. At the same time, the Hezbollah leader said that “President Biden and his entourage will soon realize that they made a mistake by starting aggression against Yemen.” “The actions of the Americans indicate that they do not know the people of this Arab country and their will to resist,” he said.

Nasrullah stressed that the Yemenis will attack all ships in the Red Sea that are heading to Israel, and this will continue until “Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip” stops.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the UN Security Council (SC) resolution on the Red Sea does not give any right to strike Yemen.

The US and UK launched a massive strike on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on January 12. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak clarified that non-combat support was provided by the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain.