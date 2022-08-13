PTthe demo of silent hillscame out in the playstation store on August 12, 2014; and to celebrate her eight years, Hideo Kojimawho directed this canceled project, remembered it in Twitter. That prompted someone to share something interesting.

This revealed pearl laiformer brand manager Konamiwho announced that he was in charge of its publication in the digital store of PlayStation and also to order that it be removed.

According to The I ‘fun fact: since I was the leader [primero] at the time at Konami, I helped set up this product in the store, the fake publisher and all’.

To the above, he added ‘and it was me who had to call Sony and ask them to remove it and block downloads. That was a super fun conversation.. Posting the above on social media, she declined to speak directly but decided to reply to a fan.

His answer was ‘I say this with love ‘because of Konami’. Later he stressed that what happened was a ‘difficult situation’ for those who worked in the company due to the removal of PT of the playstation store.

pearl lai he pointed ‘it was great working with Sony (as usual). A difficult situation all around’. He confessed that he felt sorry for this publisher and developer dealing with the problem; that taught him some lessons.

When did PT disappear from the PlayStation Store?

On April 29, 2015 the demo of PT left the playstation store. Unlike other test versions, the option to download it again was disabled the following May.

Even the transfer of PS4 a PS5 was blocked. pearl lai He still talked about how difficult it was to remove this test version. She said ‘awkward is correct! We had already gone through a lot to configure it, we got a lot of operational exceptions’.

The I let see ‘and then add the request to block the download? More engineering solutions. It was exciting to see people excited and to see that the work paid off! But in a way it wasn’t like that’.

All because in the end silent hills it never went on sale. pearl lai revealed that it was the first time a company had asked him to delist and block redownloads from their digital store. It is a very sad precedent.

the account in Twitter of pearl lai this closed to the general public. But she shared that she wishes everything had been different.

