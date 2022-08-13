LaLiga kicked off today for FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou. A season begins that, a priori, excites all the culé fans due to the work carried out in the summer transfer market. The match that began at 9:00 p.m. had as a novelty the official debuts of Lewandowski, Raphinha and Christensen, three of the signings that started for this match
The atmosphere in the respectful Catalan feud in the moments before the start and during the first part was festive. Everyone wanted to see this FC Barcelona. In the first 10 minutes of matches, both teams took it as a touchdown, neither really hurt their rival. The match stood out for the possession of FC Barcelona and the high pressure that Rayo Vallecano carried out.
The Blaugrana chances began to arrive and in the 12th minute, Robert Lewandowski was going to score in an offside position after beating the visiting goalkeeper with a perfect Vaseline, and the Catalans were beginning to show their fangs. The next chance of the match would be in the minute, when Raphinha received a ball at the edge of the area but with the misfortune that it went wide.
The chances kept coming and in minute 34, Dembélé, one of the most electric men in the match, was going to have a chance that Dimitrievski was going to block. On the next play, Pedri was going to have another chance that he was going to go skimming the post. FC Barcelona kept trying to get ahead, meanwhile Rayo Vallecano defended itself as best it could.
Rayo Vallecano only had one chance in the first half, but it was the most dangerous of the match, Álvaro García, after sitting down Araújo, was going to find himself in a one-on-one with Ter Stegen but the German goalkeeper was going to make a great intervention to keep the goggles result on the scoreboard. In this way we went to the benches, after a first half in which Barça had possession and Rayo had a hard time keeping the ball in their control.
After passing through changing rooms, the general tone of the meeting was going to be the same, possession of FC Barcelona and Rayo with difficulties to extend possession of the ball. Ter Stegen was going to have another great intervention at the beginning of the second half.
A quarter of an hour later, in the 60th minute, the rotations by both squads were going to begin, both coaches wanted to break the equality by putting fresh legs into the game. At FC Barcelona, Raphinha, Gavi and Christensen left, giving entry to Ansu Fati, De Jong and Sergi Roberto. Camello and Unai López were going to leave at Rayo Vallecano to give entrance to Falcao and Óscar Valentín.
Just four minutes after entering the green, Ansu Fati was going to have a good chance that the Rayista goalkeeper was going to stop and later, after a shot from Sergio Busquets, Dimitrievski was going to show off again, preventing the ball from reaching the bottom of the goal. the net. The Catalans’ chances kept coming and in the 74th minute Kessié was going to have his own, but it went through the roof. In the 80th minute, Lewandowski was going to have a chance on the half turn that he went wide. Right after that, again, the Ivorian midfielder was going to score a goal offside.
In the final stages of the game, Sergio Busquets was going to be sent off after elbowing Falcao, this being the third time in Sergi’s career that he left the field of play sent off, the last time dating back to 2012. 94, Falcao was going to score a goal that felt like a jug of cold water but that, finally, was not going to get on the scoreboard because the coffee striker was offside.
In this way, the first match of the 2022/23 season for Xavi’s FC Barcelona ended with a draw against Rayo Vallecano.
