A well-organized group, with a defined structure and communication channels that are limited to word of mouth or online private messaging platforms. Groups linked to the movement called 'free parties' from several European countries would be behind the 'rave' that has been held for four days at the Fuente Álamo speed circuit. Sources close to the case confirm that around thirty people from these groups from outside Spain would be the brains behind all the logistics of the 'Big Fucking Party' party, which led to the municipality of the Region, and traveling thousands of kilometers, dozens of trucks loaded with generating sets and sound equipment valued at several thousand euros. A display of an authentic electronic music festival in which there is no shortage of clothing stores, food and drink stalls and even tattoo shops.

The 'Free parties' are a countercultural movement closely linked to punk, anarchism and the squatter movement. They take this name because they remain outside the system and because they are free leisure spaces. On the other hand, they are called in this way because leisure spaces are built outside of legality, as has happened in Fuente Álamo with the occupation of the speed circuit, which is municipally owned.

And the music there will continue to play, at least, until after Three Kings Day. It is the deadline for a possible forced eviction of the illegal party. This was explained by the Government delegate in the Region of Murcia, María Dolores Guevara, this Wednesday in an appearance before the media to report on the measures that have been adopted regarding the 'rave'.

«Evicting such a large number of vehicles and people is going to generate an even greater conflict. Therefore, what was decided by the professionals of the Civil Guard and Local Police was to prevent its expansion and carry out control. An eviction of such magnitude is unfeasible due to the great conflict that this could cause,” he stressed.

Guevara estimated that there were 2,123 vehicles that accessed the municipal premises on Saturday and some 4,000 people. «Currently, about 500 have already left, 200 on January 1 and about 300 on Tuesday. Therefore, we are currently at a figure of about 1,600 vehicles that remain on the circuit.

In addition, the delegate clarified that no serious incidents are occurring inside. «We know that it may be extended until next weekend, until the Three Kings holiday. Once that date has passed, the party will gradually fade away, but if there are still people established there, it will be time to consider carrying out an eviction that is controllable,” she explained.

Mood to stay in place



For his part, the acting lieutenant colonel of the 5th Zone of the Civil Guard, Diego Mercader, indicated that for the moment the illegal occupation has been reported, although this crime would only occur if there is a spirit of permanence. «For there to be an eviction, it must be carried out under the protection of regulations, for the commission of a crime and ordered by a judicial authority. If there is no intention to remain in the place, a crime of illegal occupation would not be incurred. “The campaign regulations could be violated, but it would be an infraction.”

The 'freedom festival', as attendees call it, is celebrating its fourth day. The established permanent device, which has been joined by drones and a helicopter, includes a hundred civil guards and the Fuente Álamo Local Police. Access control is preventing the return of people who leave the premises to prevent the expansion of the 'rave'. «If they go out to buy food or drinks, they can no longer access it. But the majority of people who are at this party, however, already come with the necessary provisions and normally this mobility does not exist,” explained the Government delegate.

Likewise, he indicated that the majority of sanctions that are being imposed are administrative. «This illegal party is happening within normality. “No criminal incidents have been recorded.”

Most complaints, for alcohol or drugs



He added that what is most worrying is that there are people behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for this reason the majority of complaints that have been filed are for breathalyzer tests and drug tests. “There are also 38 sanctions for citizen security and 28 for trafficking and one person arrested for drug trafficking,” he reported.

Guevara stated that protocols have also been established for any emergency that may arise inside the facilities. «The regional Administration, through 112, was also aware of this event at the same time, so that in the event of any health emergency, any fire, emergency or evacuation, they would be notified so that all resources would also be available to the public. time to have to attend to them. Therefore, all entities would make themselves available in the event of any emergency.

For her part, the mayor of Fuente Álamo, Juana María Martínez, reported how they learned about the installation of the 'rave'. According to the councilor, on Saturday night, around ten thirty, a call from a neighbor alerted them to a large caravan of vehicles heading towards the area of ​​Los Milanos. “Our Local Police approached there and upon seeing the deployment of vehicles, a very significant number, that was when they told me and notified the Civil Guard to come there,” she explained. According to him, at that time it was not yet known that they were heading towards the abandoned speed circuit, “but a few hours later, after midnight, it was confirmed that they had indeed opened the lock, had broken the door and had gained access to about 2,000 people.” vehicles to that infrastructure. I contacted the Government delegate around one in the morning on Sunday and the operation began to operate and continues to this day. “I think the coordinated work has been exemplary.”

Martínez also pointed out that the residents of Fuente Álamo are experiencing this situation “well”, although with uncertainty “because the people are within a municipal property and a speed circuit, and they are concerned about how these facilities may remain, because the party, for To put it in some way, it is not over.