Everyone has various traditions to celebrate the new year, but none are likely to compare to the way China celebrated the arrival of 2024. As part of a special event, A live action version of the events of dragon ball in a way that would make any fan of Akira Toriyama's work envious.

As part of an event dedicated to the celebration of the new year, a presentation of Dragon Ball x Bilibili was held in China, where the events of Dragon Ball were reimagined. dragon ball and Dragon Ball Z, like the wedding between Goku and Milk, and the fight against Vegeta. All this was accompanied by a series of practical and special effects that helped give new life to the events that many of us already know.

A 12min Dragon Ball x Bilibili show held in China for new year eve.

Featuring Hiroki Takahashi singing “Makafushigi Adventure” song.

Full video >> https://t.co/9Eu7Eyq2Mw

Note: 2024 is also the year of Dragon Ball 40th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/q7ovGEkDZa — Catsuka (@catsuka) January 3, 2024

And if that was not enough, Hiroki Takahashi, Japanese voice actor, appeared to sing Makafushigi Adventure, or as we know it in our region, The Fantastic Adventure, the opening of the original Dragon Ball anime. If you want to watch the entire 12-minute event, you can do so here. Without a doubt, an event that all fans of this anime and manga can appreciate.

Finally, It is important to mention that 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball, so we will surely see a series of events and celebrations focused on this series. On related topics, these are the canonical Dragon Ball movies. Similarly,Dragon Ball Z Was it going to have a third opening?

Editor's Note:

That is envy. Not only is seeing these types of events live something that only happens a couple of times in a lifetime, but all of the practical and special effects that were used to make this a reality are extremely impressive. Without a doubt, something that we would all have wanted to see live.

Via: Bilibili