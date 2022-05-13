The events were presented in Florida, United States, on May 5 and left thousands of Internet users stunned. A woman fell unconscious while she slept and a group of people put her life at risk to save her.

This is the story.

In a security video, shared by the Boynton Beach Police Department, you can see the moment when the woman’s vehicle slowly moves towards an intersection.

Several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving vehicle.

Apparently he had fainted.

A co-worker of the affected woman got out of her car and ran to ask for help. The response from passersby was immediate: several strangers got out of their cars and got in front of the car to stop him.

“Several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop him,” the Facebook post read. A woman took a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to break the rear passenger side window“.

In the images it is seen how a man climbs through the window to open the door on the passenger side.

I helped someone avoid having an even worse accident

A) Yes, got into the car, parked it and they were able to call the emergency line to help the woman.

Davita Peele was one of the people who decided to help and said, in an interview with the local network ‘WPBF’, who had just left work when she came across the scene: “I helped someone avoid having an even worse accident.”

The applause was immediate, these people were described as an inspiration of kindness for the North American country.

