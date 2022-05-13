There is no doubt that, today, the app of WhatsApp It is the most used messaging platform around the world, this is supported by its millions of users. However, the fact that it is so popular can work as a two-sided coin in the face of the possibility that someone is spying on your chats.

Although the Meta company has made an effort to enable security filters to protect the privacy and personal data of its millions of users, the truth is that there are certain tricks to see the messages of other Internet users.

One of the easiest ways to see the messages of others is to grab that person’s cell phone, open the app and start to see what they write and what they write to you. To avoid this, it is best to put a password on the mobile device.

Likewise, downloading a secondary application that has the same WhatsApp icon that has the decoy function can inform you who has wanted to spy on your messages within the app, since it automatically takes a photo with the front camera when it is opened.

On the other hand, if you have a iPhonethe Apple device has a special method to find out if someone is reading your conversations on the instant messaging platform.

In case you have set a password to enter WhatsApp chats, it is likely that someone has taken advantage of an oversight to add their face in the unlocking. To find out if it was so, you will only go to Settings and Face ID and you will check if someone else’s face is configured there.

Likewise, if you are one of those who open whatsapp webremember that, once you no longer need to use the app on the desktop version, you must close the session, since it remains open and whoever takes the computer will be able to access your chats in real time and, worse still, will be able to send messages from your account.

As you can see, there are many tricks that can be used to view other people’s messages in the WhatsApp app despite the protection tools that the company has implemented to provide increased security and privacy.