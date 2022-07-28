A 21-year-old man was killed while sharing with his friends at the door of his house. The victim’s sister stated in an interview that everything would have been generated by a ‘like’ on Facebook.

The act of intolerance that occurred in Merlo, Argentina, has shocked not only the inhabitants of the area, but the world, due to the reasons for the murder. In fact, in recent months several cases of this type have been reported and with this the concern increases.

After the impact, Elián Chaldú, name of the deceased, was transferred to the Eva Perón Municipal Hospital. However, according to local media reports, the young man arrived without vital signs, so they declared his death.

The murderer, for his part, has been a fugitive since last Monday, July 25, when he committed the crime. According to witness statements, the aggressor was riding a motorcycle when he shot Chaldú.

a possible suspect

Chaldú’s sister said that the attacker could be a subject with whom the young man had problems. For this reason, Authorities are investigating whether the suspect has any relationship with the woman who received the ‘like’ on social networks.

“It all started with a ‘like’ of a photo on Facebook, which is why this boy reacted like this (…) I know he put it on a girl, but I don’t know who the girl is,” said Agostina, the sister .

For now, the murder was in charge of the Functional Unit of Instruction (UFI) 4 of Morón, according to the television channel ‘TN’.

