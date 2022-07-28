A Ferrari becomes part of the Ferragnez fleet. With a video posted on the couple’s different social channels, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez celebrated the arrival of the singer’s new supercar, a SF90 Street. The car, erroneously (at least in part) defined as an “electric Ferrari” by the well-known influencer, is one of the most powerful creations of the Maranello factory, a plug-in hybrid capable of expressing a total power of 1,000 HP thanks to a powertrain consisting of an internal combustion engine and three electric units.

In the clips released on TikTok you can follow the first experience at the wheel of the new purchase of Fedez, with Chiara Ferragni accompanying the rapper in the first shake down behind the wheel of the Cavallino supercar. Initially awkward, the singer takes a while to get comfortable, for example by mistakenly opening the refueling filler and showing himself fearful of the electrified high-performance car of the Italian brand. Eventually the two leave the garage of their home, starting a tour through the streets of Milan, with Fedez starting to become more and more familiar with his new Ferrari, also defining the car he has just bought “very beautiful”. Difficult to blame him. At the first acceleration then, you can also notice the reaction of Ferragni, halfway between amused and intimidated by the power of the Red.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is powered by a powerful 780 hp V8 combined with three electric motors which together generated 220 hp reaching a total system power of 1,000 hp. Two units are located at the front while at the rear there is the third which owes much of its development to Formula 1: it is the Mguk (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) which is placed between the gearbox and the 8-cylinder. In this way the Cavallino supercar is able to reach a top speed of 340 km / h of top speed and 2.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h. The unit cost is around 430,000 euros.