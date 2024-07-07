🐐 We split points in the first match against Toluca. pic.twitter.com/LFMDVio9Ux — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 7, 2024

In the 8th minute, Guadalajara was close to taking the lead when from outside the area The Cowboy He unleashed a powerful low shot that crashed into the left post. By the 12th minute, the Devils almost scored, but Chiquete Orozco He made a major intervention when it seemed that Juan Pablo Dominguez was going to send the ball to the back of the net. Already at 35′, Chicharito He missed a great opportunity when he got tangled up with a shot after a cross from the Charalwhich he sent to one side before the incredulous gaze of all the Chiva-brothers.

Finally, this clash on Matchday 1 served as the debut for the two new signings with the red-and-white team, Fidel Barajas and Omar Goveataking the place of Cowell and The liceat 80′ and 88′, respectively. The following commitment of Chivas It will be on Friday, July 12th before Xolos from Tijuana in it Hot Stadium.