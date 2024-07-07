The hobby of Chivas She is not very happy due to the poor transfer market carried out by her team compared to the rest, especially with the bitter rival, however, they still filled the Akron Stadium for Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the Sacred Flock started with a grey goalless draw against the Toluca.
The Argentine coach Fernando Gago He did not make many moves in his starting eleven with respect to the Clausura 2024, using practically the majority of the defense and midfield, except for the forward line that was led by Javier Hernandez, Carlos Cisneros and Cade Cowellwhen normally the trident was Pavel Perez, Ricardo Marin and Roberto Alvaradoalthough the latter was placed as a central midfielder behind the ‘9’.
In the 8th minute, Guadalajara was close to taking the lead when from outside the area The Cowboy He unleashed a powerful low shot that crashed into the left post. By the 12th minute, the Devils almost scored, but Chiquete Orozco He made a major intervention when it seemed that Juan Pablo Dominguez was going to send the ball to the back of the net. Already at 35′, Chicharito He missed a great opportunity when he got tangled up with a shot after a cross from the Charalwhich he sent to one side before the incredulous gaze of all the Chiva-brothers.
For the second half, at 48′, CH14 again had a goal after a diagonal from Fernando Beltranthrowing the round to one side. At 63′, Cowell He tried his shot again, with the Brazilian Tiago Volpi And luck was definitely not on the Vaquero’s side because he had a third chance, since at 78′ he headed a cross from Nene, passing close to the right post. Likewise, the rival had its response in added time with a shot from Edgar ‘Gacelo’ Lopez which passed somewhat off the arc of Raul Rangel.
Finally, this clash on Matchday 1 served as the debut for the two new signings with the red-and-white team, Fidel Barajas and Omar Goveataking the place of Cowell and The liceat 80′ and 88′, respectively. The following commitment of Chivas It will be on Friday, July 12th before Xolos from Tijuana in it Hot Stadium.
