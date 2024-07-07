Costco offers a wide variety of products at wholesale prices. Every week, the chain surprises its customers with incredible offers on a wide range of items. This time, with the arrival of summer, with this item you can enjoy iced drinks, however, thanks to its function, you can also enjoy hot drinks, Costco presents an unmissable offer for a limited time: the Royal Electronically Cooled Hot and Cold Water Dispenser.

The Royal Hot and Cold Water Dispenser, previously priced at $5,999, is now just $4,499. This price is valid until June 7th and already includes shipping, making this offer even more attractive.

Don’t miss this Costco offer and get the Royal Electronic Cooling Hot and Cold Water Dispenser. This dispenser is indispensable thanks to its functionality, you can have it in your home or workplace. Since you can have it anywhere, it becomes indispensable.

Features of the Royal Water Dispenser

◉ Electronic cooling: Efficient and reliable to keep water cold.

◉ Removable drip tray: Makes cleaning and maintenance easy.

◉ Anti-spill container: Prevents accidental spills.

◉ Wall Insurance: Provides stability and security.

◉ LED Indicator Lights: Facilitate operation and show water status.

◉ Compatibility with 3 or 5 Gallon Jugs: Versatility for different jug sizes.

◉ Hot, Cold and Warm Water: Offers options for all your beverage needs.

◉ Cooling Capacity per Hour: 0.75 liters.

◉ Cold Water Temperature Range: Between 12°C and 15°C.

◉ Heating Capacity per Hour: 5 liters.

◉ Hot Water Temperature Range: Up to 80°C.

◉ Hidden Jug: Improved aesthetics and greater security.

◉ Empty Jug Alarm: Alerts you when it is time to change the jug.

◉ Child Safe: Prevents accidents with hot water.

Specifications:

◉ Hidden Jug: Yes

◉ Temperatures: Hot up to 80°C, cold between 12°C and 15°C

◉ Brand: Royal

◉ Model: AQUA Comfort

◉ Dimensions: Width 45 cm, Depth 45 cm, Height 113 cm

◉ Weight: 12 kg

◉ Color: Black