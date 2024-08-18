Production setback Rivian. Which also translates into a setback for the vehicle fleet of AmazonThe American manufacturer has in fact announced that it has suspended production of commercial delivery vans used by the American retail giant led by Jeff Bezos: a company spokesperson spoke of a shortage of components, and the market responded with a 4% drop in the value of the Californian company’s shares.

Rivian halts production

As Reuters reported, the production halt is just the latest in a series of supply chain challenges for Rivian, which like many other electric vehicle makers has faced a number of production issues. in the last two yearsin many significant cases, due to the Lack of components coming from its suppliers.

Shortage of components

“A parts shortage has temporarily impacted our production of electric delivery vans. But we expect to recover all lost production“explained the aforementioned spokesperson. At the moment we do not know when the production stoppage was ordered and if it has been resumed, what we do know is that Rivian is producing all its vehicles at the Normal, Illinois plantwhile a second assembly plant is planned in Georgia.

Consequences for Amazon

The missing components should not affect production of other Rivian models, including the R1S SUV and R1T Pickup. Returning to Amazon, the company said it is aware of the short-term production problems that will affect the American manufacturer this month, but they are not expected to have an impact.