Two agents at the door of the building where the registered address is located.

Agents of the National Police carried out a search on Thursday in a ‘squatter house’ on Santo Cristo street, in the Espinardo neighborhood of the Holy Spirit.

The raid began at noon and focused on a house on which there were suspicions that they were serving as a point of production and sale of narcotic substances.

In total, 160 marijuana plants and tools necessary for the growth of drug plants were seized, such as three air conditioners, six lights, ten transformers, three air filters and three fans, as confirmed by police sources.

In the home registry, the investigators found a novel system to prevent Iberdrola technicians from detecting supply fraud. The device, which had not been seen before, is made up of a mechanism for direct cutting of the energy of the plantation through a button installed on a box installed on the wall.

Electric power cut-off system for the marijuana plantation.



In the anti-drug device, in which there were no detainees, members of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) participated, who secured the area, and the Narcotics Group, who entered the home to search for the drug. .