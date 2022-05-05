Meta recently stated that it would prioritize original content over the algorithms of its social platforms, so counter the seemingly unstoppable rise of TikTok. Zuckerberg’s company announced this week that it will begin giving additional cash bonuses to content creators who provide original videos for Facebook. The change in compensation management, Meta warns, could result in both a loss and an increase in revenues compared to before, depending on the content. It is also introduced a new incentive called “Challenges”which allows the creators of Reels to earn up to $ 4,000 a month if certain goals are achieved.

Creators will be able to participate every month to a series of consequential objectivesFor example, you could earn the first $ 20 when at least five Reels reach 100 plays each, and soon after another achievement will be unlocked, such as earning $ 100 for 20 Reels with 500 plays each. This process will last for a month, then reset the following month with a new set of challenges. Only select creators will initially have access to this bonus program, but the company said it plans to extend it in the future with several solutions. Meta also announced that its virtual tipping system, Stars, has expanded testing on Facebook and soon Instagram users will be able to post the Reels simultaneously on Instagram and on social blu. It will soon also be possible to place overlay advertisements on the Reels of both platforms.