The French Justice ordered the search of the headquarters of Renaissance, the party of the president, Emmanuel Macron, and the offices of the American consultancy Mckinsey in France. The records were made within the framework of an investigation opened by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) on the conditions of intervention of private consultants in the electoral campaigns of candidate Macron for the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections.

The search of the Mckinsey offices in Paris took place yesterday, the consultant confirmed through a statement, which guaranteed “full collaboration with public authorities, as has always been the case.” The gendarmes also searched the headquarters of Macron’s party on the same day, taking a special interest in the campaign accounts, according to the French press.

“It is normal for Justice to investigate freely and independently to shed all the light on this issue,” said Renacimiento. The presidential party, which was previously called La República en Marcha, made itself “available” to the investigators “to communicate any useful information about the campaigns mentioned in the framework of their investigations.”

The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) opened two legal proceedings in October: the first to verify whether there have been irregularities in the accounts of Macron’s electoral campaigns in 2017 and 2022 and the involvement of private consultants in them. The second judicial investigation is for “favoritism and concealment of favoritism.”

According to the television channel BFMTV, the Justice suspects that a dozen McKinsey workers worked for free to prepare the electoral program of the candidate Macron for the 2007 presidential elections. This work would have been organized by McKinsey and its consultants would have been assigned to very specific tasks during your working hours. After his first electoral victory, some of the McKinsey workers went on to occupy positions of responsibility in his party or in ministerial cabinets.

The two judicial proceedings were opened after the publication of a report by the Senate investigation commission on the growing influence of private consultancies in public policies. The spending of the ministries in private consultancies had more than doubled, going from 379 million euros in 2018 to 894 million euros in 2021, according to the Senate report.

The opposition also questions whether Macron favored McKinsey in awarding him numerous public contracts during his first term. The American consultancy advised, for example, the French government on anticovid vaccination.