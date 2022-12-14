Wednesday Addams continues to climb the rankings of the most watched series ever on Netflix, and in the ranking comes in third place under the giants Stranger Things and Squid Game. The reinterpretation of the iconic character by Tim Burton also ousted Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer from the updated ranking at the end of the year, which drops to fifth place. Bridgerton and House of Cards remain the other two main successes of the streaming platform, but the classic Thirteen also remains among the favourites. Here is the complete ranking.

Squid Game 1: 1.65 billion hours Stranger Things 4: 1.35 billion hours Wednesday: 1.02 billion hours Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: 856.2 million hours Paper House 5: 792.2 million hours Bridgerton 2: 656.2 million hours Bridgerton 1: 625.5 million hours Paper House 4: 619 million hours Stranger Things 3: 582.1 million hours Lucifer 5: 569.5 million hours All of Us Are Dead 1: 560.8 million hours The Witcher 1: 541 million hours Inventing Anna: 511.9 million hours Thirteen 2: 496.1 million hours Ozark 4: 491.1 million hours