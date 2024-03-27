In the province of Tucumán, in the north of Argentina, almost all the inhabitants know the name of Benjamin Gutierrez, a baby that no one has seen again for more than a year. The posters with images of her face were posted throughout the city and the authorities are investigating the unsolved case. the hypothesis of a homicide.

Benjamín's grandmother had not seen the child since 2021 due to family problems, nor had she spoken to him again, nor had information about his two other brothers. However, her mother always said they were fine.

That was until January of this year, when Romina Vanesa, 30, went to the authorities reporting that her husband had mistreated her. The police arrived at the house, detained the man and found two children, Banjamín's brothers.

However, 'Benja' was not in the house nor was there any trace of him. Since that moment, the relatives and the community of Tucumán have begun the search for the child, whom they have not seen for more than a year.

On the other hand, given the alert that the grandmother made about the disappearance of the youngest of the little brothers, an investigation began. But, Both Romina, the child's mother, and Jorge Luis, his father, denied that he had existed..

According to local media, The couple initially denied that they had a son named Benjamín. However, the authorities verified that there were documents that confirmed its existence, in addition to the testimonies of relatives and neighbors.

For this reason, in March of this year, the case became relevant and reached the media, which generated pressure for both the justice system and his parents.

Since then, Benjamín's brothers, ages four and eight, remain in the custody of their maternal grandmother. Although, according to local journalists, the case took an important turn on March 26 and 27, thanks to a testimony from the same father.

In addition, the older brother would have revealed to the grandmother that Benjamín would have suffered a blow to the head after his father was upset.

The father would have given clues about where the child's body would be

According to the local media TN, in the last hours Jorge Luis, Benjamín's father, would have revealed to the authorities where the child's body would be.

Jorge Luis, who is deprived of his liberty due to the acts of gender violence in which he is linked, would have provided “precise data on the area” where they would be found. the remains of his son for months.

Although, although he provided this information, the man has not confessed to the filicide, as was initially circulated on social networks.

Based on this information, an important operation was launched with police officers and other rescue and judicial organizations to search for Benjamín's remains. They are searching the area near where the family lived and the places they frequented.

This is how they look for Benja: personnel from the Prosecutor's Office for Homicides and Serious Attacks Against Persons, together with specialists from Firefighters and police from the Southern Regional, in the area where the baby lived and where his body could be. (Photos: MPF Tucumán) pic.twitter.com/QbbjtvK3lP — Mariana Romero (@MarianaR31) March 27, 2024

In addition, the child's mother was captured while the investigation continues.

“There was an approach to the place where the body of little Benjamin, who has been missing since last year, could be,” said the Homicide Prosecutor's Office.

Journalist Mariana Romero, who has been aware of the case from the beginning and has followed it closely, said that this Wednesday, March 27, a search is underway for the child in a lagoon.

“At this moment they are digging in a lagoon near the house where they made the baby disappear. The heat is infernal,” commented the communicator in X, adding a video of the child's grandmothers, who are accompanying the operations.

Search for Benja: They are currently digging in a lagoon near the house where the baby was made to disappear. The heat is hellish. This is how grandmothers wait on the side of the road for someone to tell them something. There are at least 7 official vans stopped a few meters away. pic.twitter.com/CFrkiF3X5U — Mariana Romero (@MarianaR31) March 27, 2024

