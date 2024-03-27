Peskov responded to new high-profile anti-corruption cases in Russia

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on high-profile anti-corruption cases, said that this is not a campaign, but constant scrupulous work. About it writes Telegram channel Shot.

“This is not a campaign, this is constant work. Scrupulous, who doesn't stop. It can only be effective in the long term and through consistency,” the Kremlin representative emphasized.

On March 27, it became known that in Moscow the court granted the investigation’s request to arrest the deputy head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia, Elena Yagodkina, in the case of abuse of power.

Yagodkina was detained on March 26 immediately after the end of the meeting of the standing commission on the collection and administration of customs and other payments. Her office was searched.

The colonel general of the customs service is suspected of a number of corruption crimes. The claims of the investigative authorities relate to the period from 2011 to 2019.