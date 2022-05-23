A minor, of unknown age, had to be transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital on Monday after being run over on Charco street, at the height of a tobacconist, according to sources from the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region.

The 112 received a call at 9:04 p.m., which reported that a minor had been run over by a car and required health care. The witness also indicated that the driver of the car remained at the scene of the event. Agents from the National and Local Police traveled there, reporting that the wounded man had a possible fracture of the tibia.

An ambulance from the Emergency and Health Emergency Management 061 also attended, whose health personnel treated the minor ‘in situ’ and, later, transferred him to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.