Buy without lookingShannon and Cevar want nothing more than a more spacious house in a rural setting. Cevar can already see himself busy with his lawnmower and Shannon is eager to have a place for her cooking. But their budget of 360,000 is anything but a guarantee in the ‘disastrous’ Groningen housing market. After a long search they are at their wits’ end. From the hard work of it Buy without looking team knock the two back steeply in the end.

29-year-old Shannon and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Cevar, want to move out of their student-style rental house in the center of Groningen. Not just for practical reasons – the house is very small. Above all, the two want to go back to the feeling of freedom they used to have, when they still lived with their parents in farms and played outside endlessly. A one-way ticket to green countryside is therefore at the top of their wish list. Preferably including a patch of grass in front of the door: Cevar likes long afternoons with a lawn mower.

That beautiful dream doesn’t exactly turn out to be a piece of cake, the couple notices during their house hunt. “You have to overbid so much to qualify for a house,” Cevar explains. Buying a run-down shack and turning it into a palace is not an option either. ,,We have two left hands, so a DIY house is not for us,’ says Shannon. When bidding on their dream home, they were so badly outbid that their courage has sunk deep into their shoes. See also HS Visio | Podcast: Through the eyes of Putin's intelligence officer

Cevar and Shannon in Buy Without Looking. © Buy without watching/RTL4



The prospects aren’t great for the couple, Cevar explains. He describes the housing market as ‘disastrous’. Yet the need is dire: Shannon works from home in the sitting room, which is the center of all their activities. ,,We run into that very hard,’ says Cevar. In addition, the two have built up a huge sneaker collection, which must also be given a place. And if possible, the couple also likes a nice kitchen: according to Cevar, Shannon is ‘the older she gets, the better cook’.

‘s team Buy without looking would like to help the sympathetic couple with the purchase of their first owner-occupied home. The two do not have any absurd wishes for their house: they want to live in a rural area with a small piece of land. In addition to a living space of at least 120 square meters, they also want a piece of land of about 200 square meters, and all for a maximum of 360,000 euros.

Real estate agent Alex van Keulen immediately runs into the problem that the couple is looking for a very limited area. Once on the road, Van Keulen is ‘continuously outbid’. “Concessions will just have to be made,” he says. And then the broker mainly refers to the search area: that really needs to be expanded. The couple would like to add water to the wine: the garden could be a little bigger and the house a little smaller: which makes the search just that little bit easier. What they are really afraid of are the earthquakes in certain parts of Groningen. See also The Russian opened fire on passers-by from the window





When presenter Martijn Krabbé comes to work with fake grass with a sold-sign in it, the penny drops at Cevar quite late. He can’t believe it. For Shannon, the not-so-subtle hint is immediately apparent. The two really believe that it is Buy without lookingteam has bought their first home when the purchase contract is due to be signed. When they drive past the potential homes the team has selected, the couple is extremely positive: none of the locations disappoint.

Once at their future home, the couple, who have been married for a while, are pleasantly surprised. “I dreamed about this, I swear to you,” Cevar says. The stairs, the toilet, the overall space, the incidence of light: the two think it’s perfect, even if they wouldn’t have made the choice themselves. ,,I have to process it,” Shannon says. The two walk around in amazement through their garden, the garage and the house. “This is insane,” they exclaim. “I feel like a king,” says an ecstatic Cevar.

Cevar in Buy without looking. © Buy without watching/RTL4



Although there is still quite a bit to do, the glass is above all very full for the two. “I have grass on my feet and I just feel like a superstar,” says Cevar, who is looking forward to leveling the ground with his lawnmower. The two still have 80,000 euros left for the renovation of Corrie, as they have christened the house, which architect Bob Sikkes will be working on. See also Ukraine urges China to take a stand against war

The completely renovated kitchen and bathroom in Corrie provides a second wow moment. “Hold me a moment please, this is not about anything anymore”, Cevar says when he sees the end result. The new layout of the kitchen, which was a garage the first time, leaves them almost speechless. Bewildered, the two walk through their cottage. “This isn’t real”, is all they pretty much say. “This is not about anything at all, I’m in my ‘garage'”, exclaims an overjoyed Cevar. The two couldn’t be happier with the new look of the house. With the finishing touch? The artwork with lawnmower on the wall.

