Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes they continue to clash in the entertainment media. This time, the program “Amor y fuego” released a preview of what will be seen on Monday, May 23 in the program. These are some chats that the ex-partner had maintained the day the actress’s ampay with the dancer Anthony Aranda occurred.

What does Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes say in the chat?

According to the images of the program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes continued to be a couple a few hours before the ampay, because in one of the messages the former host would have referred to him as “baby”.

YOU CAN SEE Rodrigo Cuba reveals that Melissa Paredes wanted to have another child before the controversial ampay

Here is the unpublished conversation:

Melissa Paredes: How is my baby?

Rodrigo Cuba: I’m at the Gym. I mean, I’m coming back, I already left about 10 (minutes) ago

Melissa Paredes: I didn’t see you

Rodrigo Cuba: Me too

Rodrigo Cuba: Sure, because I finished and was stretching the chosen part, from the bottom. Already left.

Melissa Paredes: Oh.

What did Rodrigo Cuba say to “Love and Fire”?

At another point in the preview, Rodrigo Cuba makes some statements when approached by the cameras of “Amor y fuego”. The Sport Boys footballer spoke about the conciliation for the possession of his daughter and stated that Melissa Paredes wanted to have a second child with him.

“I’m not sure, but the proposal that he sent me in the summons is totally different from the one he told me in person,” the athlete is heard saying.